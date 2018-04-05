Tamil Nadu Bandh Live: State hit by protests over constitution of Cauvery Management Board

Chennai: Tamil Nadu today is hit by protests to denounce the Centre's failure to set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). The DMK and its allies have called a state-wide shutdown on Thursday. They have also threatened to show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if and when he visits Tamil Nadu.





Earlier in Chennai, DMK activists attempted lay siege to Chennai Metro Rail at Koyambedu but were taken into custody. Other protesters tried to block suburban trains in Perambur.



Demonstrators also squatted on a highway linking Chennai and Chengalpattu shouting slogans against the Central and Tamil Nadu governments, severely affecting traffic.

At Basin Bridge near here, members of the Communist Party of India blocked suburban trains. Similar protests took place in Madurai, Tirunelvelli and Thanjavur. Highlights of Tamil Nadu Bandh: