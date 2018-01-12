Tamil Nadu bus strike ends, normalcy restored

Chennai: Commuters breathed a sigh of relief as government buses began plying on Friday, following the withdrawal of the statewide bus strike by Tamil Nadu Transporters Union.





The usual hustle and bustle at the bus stands in Chennai and Coimbatore was seen restored and the commuters expressed delight post the eight-day-long strike.





On Thursday night, A. Soundararajan of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) called off the strike and announced that Tamil Nadu transporters would resume duties from Friday morning.



On January 4, an indefinite strike was called by transport unions, demanding a pay hike among other things, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar.

On the third day of strike, Vijayabaskar had appealed to bus employees to return to work.

Transport workers had been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000; however, the authorities only agreed to pay them Rs 24,400 per month.