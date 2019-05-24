Tamil Nadu bypoll results: DMK leading on 11, AIADMK on 7

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 11 assembly seats, while is leading on 2 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

MK Stalin-led DMK is leading on 11 seats while the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK is lagging behind and is leading on 7 seats.

Bypolls for the 22 assembly seats were held in two phases on April 18 and May 19.

In order to secure a majority, the DMK would need to win on 21 seats out of the total 22 seats.

Currently, AIADMK has 113 seats, five short of halfway mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. The DMK has 88, Congress 8 and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has 1 seat.