Tamil Nadu CM holds meeting with legal experts, ministers

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting on Saturday with legal experts and state ministers, over the court proceedings on Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The state government had filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Centre for not constituting the board within the top court's six-week deadline that ended on March 29.

On March 31, the Central Government filed a clarification petition in the Supreme Court, seeking more time to form the CMB, and asked whether it could modify the composition of the board.

On February 16, the top court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In the ruling, the court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)