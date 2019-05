Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Palaniswami in a letter to Modi said: "I congratulate you on the magnificent victory in the General Elections. The people of our country have honoured you with a second consecutive term."

"I wish you and the Government of India under your stewardship the very best," Palaniswami added.