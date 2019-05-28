Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

[India], May 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami along with his family offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala here on Tuesday.

The chief minister also paid obeisance at Lord Hanuman shrine near Balaji temple.

In the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami-led AIADMK got only one seat while rival DMK bagged 23 and Congress eight. Two seats each went to CPI(M) and CPI while a seat each was won by Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. (ANI)