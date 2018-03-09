Tamil Nadu: College student stabbed to death on campus

  1. Sify.com
M. Aswini, a student of Meenakshi College Of Engineering was stabbed to death on the campus in Chennai's KK Nagar on Friday

Chennai: A student of Meenakshi College Of Engineering was stabbed to death on the campus in Chennai's KK Nagar on Friday.

An eyewitness alerted the authorities after he found the body of the deceased inside the campus.

He said, "I saw the accused standing with a knife in his hand while the victim lay in a pool of blood. The onlookers immediately surrounded him and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police". Sources said the man claimed to be her husband.

The victim has been identified as M. Aswini. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The incident has triggered ripples of shock, grief and outrage on the popular microblogging site Twitter.

The 19-year-old student had registered a complaint with the police.

And just yesterday was International Women's Day! What are the celebrations worth if the issue of women safety is not addressed immediately?

Is there a necessity to rethink cinema?

Where's the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu heading?



