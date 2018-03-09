Tamil Nadu: College student stabbed to death on campus

Chennai: A student of Meenakshi College Of Engineering was stabbed to death on the campus in Chennai's KK Nagar on Friday.

An eyewitness alerted the authorities after he found the body of the deceased inside the campus.

He said, "I saw the accused standing with a knife in his hand while the victim lay in a pool of blood. The onlookers immediately surrounded him and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police". Sources said the man claimed to be her husband.

The victim has been identified as M. Aswini. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The incident has triggered ripples of shock, grief and outrage on the popular microblogging site Twitter.

The 19-year-old student had registered a complaint with the police. This girl Ashwini did report to Police and what more can she do. Unless the law is strict for crime against women & children...we are going to dogs. What a shame. Another Swathi and I thought this will never happen again. I was so wrong #Ashwini — Sujith Kumar (@sujithkumar13) March 9, 2018 Even if a girl is brave enough to give a police complaint there is no guarantee for her life?? What use is bail for a mind which sets out to avenge a simple rejection? Police lawyers the system of justice will give back #Ashwini ‘s life? — SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) March 9, 2018 And just yesterday was International Women's Day! What are the celebrations worth if the issue of women safety is not addressed immediately? Its Really sad & shocking to hear #Ashwini was stabbed to Death outside her college, Women safety is still a big question in our society ! We celebrate womens day for no purpose & d very next day this incident happenes, totally disturbed !! My heartfelt condolences to her family. — Ganesh Venkatram (@talk2ganesh) March 9, 2018 Is there a necessity to rethink cinema? Shocking incident in Chennai: A girl was stabbed to death in broad daylight by a boy for not accepting his love!



Unless Tamil films stop glorifying stalking and start teaching some reality to boys, these incidents can't be stopped! Swathi before and now #Ashwini ! — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) March 9, 2018 Where's the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu heading? In tamilnadu,

last week: A Minor girl died after spurned suitor sets her on fire.

2 days bfre: A pregnant women riding pillion died as cop kicks the bike.

Today: A girl student #ashwini stabbed to death. #TnLawAndOrder is in disarray. — ViGNESH (@A_vignesh10) March 9, 2018