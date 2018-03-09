Tamil Nadu: Farmer, BJP leader clash in open

[India] March 9 (ANI): A farmer leader and a Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing leader scuffled on Thursday in full public glare here.

ANI is in possession of an exclusive video that shows a heated argument ensued between Thiruchendur District Secretary of the BJP's women's wing Nellaiyammal and farmer leader P Ayyakannu outside the premises of Sri Subramania Swamy Temple when the latter was allegedly distributing pamphlets criticising the Central Government.

Nellaiyammal allegedly waved her slippers at Ayyakannu, prompting the farmer leader to retaliate with verbal abuses.

Meanwhile, temple administration intervened to pacify both the farmer and the BJP leader. (ANI)