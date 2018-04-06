Tamil Nadu farmers bury themselves in sand, protest over Cauvery water dispute

Trichy: Farmers in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, partially buried themselves in sand on the banks of the Cauvery River, demanding that the Central Government create the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) at the earliest.





The protest was led by farmer leader Ayyakannu. The apex court on February 16 had ordered the central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.





However, the court also decreased Tamil Nadu's share in the water, much to the dismay of the people of the state.



Police intervened and forcibly evicted the protesting farmers from the Cauvery River bank.

DMK and other opposition parties on Wednesday, took part in a 'road-roko' protest and called for a state-wide shut down over the Cauvery Management Board issue.

Earlier this week, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) began their hunger strike across Tamil Nadu to pressurise the Centre to form a Cauvery Management Board.

On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the ruling, the top court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet.