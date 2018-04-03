Tamil Nadu Governor meets Modi amid Cauvery protests

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation in the midst of the uproar in the state over Cauvery river water issue.

While there was no official statement on the meeting, the Governor is believed to have apprised the Prime Minister of the strong feeling in Tamil Nadu over the need to constitute a Cauvery Management Board in the wake of a Supreme Court judgement and that there should be no dilution on this score.

The Governor also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the law and order situation. Modi is slated to visit Chennai on April 11 for a defence-related function. The DMK and a few organisations have threatened to show black flags to the Prime Minister over Centre's failure to constitute the board.