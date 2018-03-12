Tamil Nadu: IAF rescues students trapped in forest fire

[India], Mar 11 (ANI): 15 students, who were trapped in a forest fire near Kurangani hills in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday.

"Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharman said.

The IAF was pressed into action by the Defence Minister after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought the help.

Sitharaman had said that the Southern Command was in touch with the Collector of Theni. "Responding to request from Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on the forest fire-related issue- 20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni. Instructed Indian Air Force to help in rescue and evacuation. Southern Command is in touch with Collector of Theni," tweeted Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)