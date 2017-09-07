Tamil Nadu: Nine killed as roof of bus stand shelter collapses

[India], September 7 (ANI): At least, nine people got killed after the roof of a bus shelter collapsed in Coimbatore's Somanur district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

20 more people are feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway.

In view of the accident, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin expressed grief and offered condolences to the families who lost members of their kin in the hapless incident.

He took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said, "I have expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Association for the Family of five people who died in the roof of the bus stop in Coimbatore."

He further took the occasion and cornered the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government and said, "When it comes to Tamil Nadu, not just the roof, but the government's foundation is also rotten. This situation will change very soon." (ANI)