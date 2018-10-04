Tamil Nadu on alert for heavy showers on Sunday

Tamil Nadu: After India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted excessive rainfall in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a red alert for all districts for October 7.

Addressing media persons in Chennai on Thursday, S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre said, “A low pressure area is set to form over South East Arabian Sea on Friday which is likely to intensify as a depression and will likely turn into a cyclone over 36 hours and would move towards Oman. Chennai and its suburbs will experience intermittent rainfall. For now, very heavy rainfall is predicted in a few places.”

The weatherman said that a low pressure area continues over the south west Bay of Bengal. As a result, many parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced rain over the past 24 hours on account of this. A few places have experienced very heavy rainfall. Over the last 24 hours, Cuddalore and Trichy districts received up to 11 cm of rainfall, he added. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Kerala and heavy rain at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Lakshwadeep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands between October 4 and October 8: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/78Csz9sD5K — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018 Speaking to reporters, K Satyagopal, commissioner (revenue administration), said, “We have passed circulars to the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent mishaps. We urge people not to go to vulnerable places.” Satyagopal also added that advisories had also been given to fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing as it would be “rough and furious.” State revenue minister RB Udhayakumar said that the government had taken all necessary steps to face the heavy showers. The district administrations have also been asked to ensure that relief camps were ready, should the need arise. Additionally, the district collector in Puducherry chaired an emergency to review the rain situation. A red alert is issued for

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for heavy to very heavy rain in next 72 hours specially on October 7 due to a severe storm in the Arabian Sea. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 4, 2018