Tamil Nadu: Opposition parties call for state-wide bandh over Cauvery issue

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other opposition parties here on Wednesday demonstrated 'road-roko' protest and called for a state-wide bandh over Cauvery Management Board issue.

A heavy police force was deployed in view of the protests.

DMK working president MK Stalin was also present at a protest over the issue.

In Coimbatore, shops were closed after the shutdown was called by the opposition parties over Cauvery Management Board.

Tamil Nadu leaders from all political parties, including Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Viduthalai Thamizh Puligal Katchi (VTPK) and Social Democratic Party of India, have been protesting against the Centre over their delay in setting up the CMB.

On February 16, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to form the CMB within six weeks to implement a formula for sharing of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. (ANI)