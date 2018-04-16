Tamil Nadu: Teacher suspended for luring students into 'giving sexual favours' to university officials

Image for representation only.

Madurai: A woman assistant professor working in a private college at Aruppukkottai in Virudhunagar, who has been linked to the telephonic conversation has been suspended after four female students, who were on the receiving end of the 'offer' complained to higher authorities.

A phone conversation that took place on March 15 was recorded by the girls and has been doing the rounds in social media. The incident resurfaced on Sunday as a private Tamil news channel telecast the response of the faculty member to the complaint.

In the clip of a telephonic conversation, which lasts for close to 19 minutes, an assistant professor associated to the Mathematics Department of the Devanga Arts college in Virudhunagar is heard telling the women, whose identities have not been made public, that an 'opportunity' has come their way. And that they are expected to do certain things 'secretly' for a very senior official of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to which the college is affiliated.

In return for their cooperation Nirmala Devi tells them, "On the academic side, I can take the four of you to a big level, I can assure you that. He is that big an official. I will make sure that your marks are not affected. You will get financial support and academic support also. I don't know if you will tell your parents or not. We will open an account for you and will put money for you."

When the students ask her to elaborate on what needs to be done, she says, "In order to finish some things successfully they are expecting college students. Till now, I have not gone down to that level. I can only say so much. I believe you will understand what they expect. If you accept this scheme, MKU will be your backbone."

Meanwhile, secretary of the college R Ramasamy held a press conference on Sunday explaining the action taken by the college. He said the faculty member had gone to attend a refresher course in MKU on March 9.

As soon as the complaint was received, she was asked to report back to the college. As soon as she returned on March 21, the suspension order was handed over to her.

A committee formed by the college is conducting a probe and further action would be taken based on its outcome.

When contacted, Virudhunagar superintendent of police M Rajarajan said they have not received any complaint so far.

Vice-chancellor of MKU P P Chelladurai said, "I suspect the entire episode was stage-managed by the college management as I formed a committee 25 days ago to investigate misappropriation of funds in the college. We are planning to file a complaint on Monday," he said.