Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rainfall, potential cyclone formed

Chennai: A heavy rain warning to South Tamil Nadu due to the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has been given by the weather officials.

Several parts of the state was lashed with heavy rain yesterday, with a few sharp showers as well.

According to the Skymet, the cyclonic storm named 'Ockhi' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone.

"In a span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Wednesday, Kanyakumari recorded a whopping 63 mm of rain, Thanjavur 55 mm, Chennai 59 mm, Tondi 40 mm, Parangipettai 37 mm, Atiramapattinam 32 mm, Karaikal 25 mm, Tiruttani 23 mm, Kodaikanal 24 mm, and Dharmapuri 5 mm," it reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said the depression centred around 170 km south east of Kanyakumari, is expected to intensify as it makes an approach Chennai. The meteorological department has also predicted heavy rainfall in most places of the Lakshadweep Islands and South Kerala from December 1.

Fishermen of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been advised not to venture into the sea.