Tamil Nadu will soon perform, govern well under Panneerselvam: AIADMK

[India], May 21 (ANI): Minutes after former chief minister O. Panneerselvam tweeted about a tie-up with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the civic body polls that resulted into a furore, AIADMK MP V. Maitreyan on Sunday asserted that the state will soon perform well under O. Panneerselvam government.

"Tamil Nadu government is a non-functional government, we can't expect governance. But soon Tamil Nadu will have a good governing and performing government under O. Panneerselvam," Maitreyan told ANI.

Further taking a jibe at Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Maitreyan stated that the current state government is only concentrating on how to survive. "In democracy, any party can come to power and anyone can rule but how you rule is the most important fact. The current Tamil Nadu government is only solving crisis which are unrecognized. They are only concentrating on how to survive rather than working on development for the state," said Maitreyan. Earlier, Panneerselvam took quick action after tweeting about a tie-up with BJP, where the tweet focused on Puratchi Thalaivi (Amma) faction's tie-up with BJP which was deleted within half an hour. The deleted tweet read that they would take a decision on alliance with BJP once local body elections are announced. Soon after that, Panneerselvam tweeted a correction removing a direct reference to the BJP. (ANI)