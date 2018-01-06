Tangdhar avalanche: Death toll rises to 11

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): The death toll in the Tangdhar avalanche has risen to 11 after it hit the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon.

Among the deceased was an officer of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as well.

Two persons, including a child and a 46-year-old, were pulled out alive.

While the child was found alive almost two-and-a-half hours after the avalanche struck, 46-year-old Ghulam Nabi Bhat was rescued 12 hours after he, along with other persons, were swept away by the snow mass.

Both were rushed to the Kupwara District Hospital from where they were shifted to Srinagar for further treatment. "I would personally like to thank the locals who went to the spot and helped in locating the missing persons," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kupwara, Shamsheer Hussain, told ANI. A search and rescue operation was earlier launched, but fog and darkness hampered the process. The authorities had rushed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and mountaineer rescue teams for help in the rescue.