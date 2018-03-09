Tangkhul Naga Community celebrates Seed Sowing Festival in metro cities

[India] Mar 09 (ANI): In order to spread the cultural diversity of northeast and to preserve the ancient traditions, the Tangkhul Naga ethnic group hosted a seed sowing festval 'Luira Phanit' here.

In a bid to preserve and promote the ancient traditions, the Tangkhul community, living in metro cities like the national capital, came together to celebrate the festival. 'Luira Phanit' marks the beginning of the plantation season and invokes the Almighty's blessings for a bountiful crop yield.

"The turn-out is very good. And for the location, since we organized most of the events in south Delhi, so this time we wanted to organize in north Delhi so that we can invite people. And also there will be better participation from students' community since most of the students are based in north Delhi.", said Sorinthan Hoarei, President, Tangkhul Katamnao Long, Delhi

Hundreds from across New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) turned up for the celebrations during which several competitions were held, including those for wrestling, arm wrestling, pork eating and traditional dance and folk songs.

A fashion show was also held as part of the celebrations where young models from the community showcased indigenous hand-woven attires.

"This is one of the best and greatest festivals of Tangkhul community and this is one of the festivals which our forefathers (have) celebrate (d) in the past years. By celebrating this festival we come to know that we are (a community with a) very rich culture.", said Yaorei Horam, a student in the city.

The festival was celebrated in Mumbai.

"The meaning of the festival song speaks about our time management in terms of our daily life and crop plantation. It also says, if we miss the opportunity and do not do the work or complete the task on time, our work yields nothing.", said Shinmi Ruivah, Music Composer.

The second edition of 'Luira Phanit' was organized by the Tangkhul Welfare Society Mumbai at Ideal School, Indian Airlines Conference Hall of Kalina Santa Cruz in the city.

"Many youngsters from our community were born and brought up in the metro cities, so we want to pass on our culture to our younger generation. Also, we want to feel (at) home once in year since we are far away from our home state. So these are the main intentions on (behind) celebrating this festival." Sothing Shimrah, President of Tangkhul Welfare Society, Mumbai.(ANI)