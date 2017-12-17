Tansen Samaroh: MP Minister apologises to Amjad Ali Khan

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Surendra Patwa on Saturday issued an apology to Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan after talks started doing rounds that the latter was upset on not being invited at the state's music festival Tansen Samaroh.

"Our effort is to give everyone a chance because there are many other artistes too. Amjad Ali Khan is a great artiste, but if he has been in any way hurt, then I personally apologise to him, but we work according to the system of Sanskriti department. Neither we nor the Sanskriti department intend to hurt anyone," Patwa told ANI.

The minister also informed that the Sarod Mastro has been a frequent invitee to the event, "We have called him six to seven times at this event. Just last year, we called him. I do not think it is necessary to call everyone every year." Nevertheless, Patwa reiterated that the lack of invitation this year was not intended as a disregard to the artiste. Tansen Samaroh is a four-day music festival, annually celebrated in the month of December in Behat village of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)