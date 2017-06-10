Tantric arrested for 14-year-old Kannauj girl's rape, murder

[India] June 10 (ANI): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj District have apprehended the tantric who was absconding after raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl in what has turned out to be a case of human sacrifice.

Police said that the incident happened in Bhadausi village of Kannauj district earlier this week, when accused occultist cum teacher Krishna Kumar Sharma took the girl into a corn field and raped her before murdering the minor.

Giving details about the crime, Kannauj Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami told ANI, "The father of the girl, Mahaveer Prasad, contacted the occultist to seek his help in finding gold buried in the premises of the former's house. They had also talked about the human sacrifice but the parents were not ready to sacrifice their daughter."

The accused agreed to help and invited the family to a local temple, where he recited some prayers and then took the girl to the field on the pretext of completing the ritual. However, no such treasure was discovered and after killing the girl, the accused made the mother believe that the girl would gain consciousness in some time and fled. However, her body was later found by the police on Thursday (June 8). "The father of the girl could be involved in the murder plan, however, the facts could only be ascertained after they complete the investigation," Goswami added. (ANI)