Tantrik sent to police custody for performing black magic in ICU

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): A tantrik, who was arrested for allegedly performing black magic on a woman in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, has been sent to three-day police custody.

The tantrik had allegedly performed some procedure to cure the 24-year-old patient suffering from breast cancer, but she died. After which, her family held the tantrik responsible for her death.

Dr Sunil Chavan was treating the patient at a private hospital, but when her condition worsened, she was shifted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The woman's family alleged that when Dr Chavan was unable to cure her, he invited the tantrik, saying he had faith in him. The death took place in Mangeshkar Hospital premises, but the family demanded action against the doctor and the tantrik, contending that she was recovering at the hospital. (ANI)