Tanwar, Hooda supporters show 'aakrosh' against each other at Jan Aakrosh rally

[India] April 29 (ANI): The Congress organised a Jan Aakrosh (Public Anger) rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to put up a united fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government but the divide within the Haryana Congress was loud and clear.

The supporters of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ashok Tanwar and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda openly expressed aakrosh (anger) against each other.

Talking to ANI, a Hooda supporter said, "All the people from Haryana attended the rally on the directions of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda to strengthen hands of Rahul Gandhi."

Another one alleged that supporters of Ashok Tanwar had come here to vitiate the atmosphere of the rally and were not disciplined. "But, they won't succeed because entire Haryana is with the Hoodas," he said. Another Hooda supporter chipped in to claim that "the next government in Haryana will be of Bhupinder Singh Hooda". The interesting part was that though they hailed both father and son, but most of their placards had photographs of Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a Member of Parliament from Rohtak. The Ashok Tanwar camp was not less euphoric than Hooda camp. A Tanwar supporter told ANI that the Congress workers from Haryana had come on the command of their leader only. "Ashok Tanwar is strengthening Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee by working day and night. Lakhs of people from Haryana have come to attend this rally on the command of Ashok Tanwar," he said. Replying a question, a Tanwar supporter, however, fell short of claiming that all people from Haryana had come because of Tanwar. "The people from Haryana have not come on the directions of a single leader. But, Ashok Tanwar is the leader of downtrodden, labourers and poor. There are supporters of every leader but Ashok Tanwar is the real soldier of Rahul Gandhi," he told ANI. Another one gave full credit to Tanwar for "the rising graph of Congress in Haryana". "Today, the change in Haryana Congress is visible because of the work of Ashok Tanwar," he claimed. It is notable that tussle between Hooda and Tanwar factions in Haryana is not new. (ANI)