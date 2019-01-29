Target for 2019 is 'remove BJP and raise hopes': Akhilesh

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the target for 2019 is very clear for his party and it is "removing BJP and raising hopes".

Yadav took to micro-blogging website twitter and wrote, “‏The target for 2019 is very clear. Remove BJP, raise hope. After winning the elections we will among ourselves decide upon all the issues including roster, reservations, crop prices, income guarantee among others.”

“But this is only possible when the aim is truth and protection of the constitution and not the greed of power. Only those who are yours can give you what your right is,” he said.

SP and the BSP will contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections while the other two seats will be left for other parties. Both the parties have also decided not to field any candidates from the Gandhi family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli. (ANI)