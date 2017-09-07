Tarun Tejpal case: Goa court to frame charges on Sept 28

[India], September 7 (ANI): Goa's Mapusa court on Thursday fixed the hearing for September 28 on the order of framing of charges against former Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who has been accused of raping a woman in 2013.

"Final charges are 354 (A), 354 (B), 341, 342, 376(2) F, 376(2) K. Section 376 is not there. The court will frame the charge and then we will see and examine the order and will decide the next course of action," Tarun Tejpal's lawyer Pramod Dubey told ANI.

The hearing for pronouncement of the order on framing charges against Tejpal was made at 2.30 today at additional district sessions court at Mapusa in Goa. Earlier in June, the Goa's Mapusa Court restricted the media from reporting any proceedings of the rape case accused. The court passed the order under 327 (3) barring the media from covering the proceedings until completion of the trial. On January 17, 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial against Tejpal in connection with his alleged role in a sexual assault case for a period of three weeks. In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against him and he was asked to step down from his post. (ANI)