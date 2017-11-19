Tax culture should be increased in India: Dharmendra Pradhan

[India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the tax culture should be increased for the development of the country.

Pradhan, who was in Cuttack to attend the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Building Bhoomi Pujan meeting said, "33 percent taxes have increased in Odisha. Tax is not a burden. Tax culture should be increased more in the country for the development of the country."

He further said Rs 19,20,000 crore of indirect tax was collected only from his department.

Besides Pradhan, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Chief justice of India Dipak Misra were also present at the event, organised at the Odisha law academy. (ANI)