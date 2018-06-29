Taxi driver arrested for raping woman in Goa

[India] June 29(ANI): A taxi driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Goa.

The 48-year-old raped the woman late on Thursday evening near Goa's Dabolim International Airport.

Police Inspector-in-charge of the Vasco police station, Nolasco Raposo told ANI that the victim was on an evening walk when the taxi driver stopped alongside her and offered her a lift.

"When she refused, the victim claims that she was forcefully pulled into the vehicle and taken to a deserted area and raped," Raposo added.

An FIR was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)