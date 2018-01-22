Taxi operators call off strike after meeting with Goa CM

[India], Jan. 22 (ANI): Taxi operators called off their strike in Goa on Sunday after meeting with state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Taxi drivers had been opposing the mandatory installation of speed governors in the taxis.

"We were opposing speed governors. We were given assurance in this regard. Earlier, we were not getting fitness certificate (for the vehicles) until we had speed governors installed but now from 24th (January) onwards, we will get fitness certificate," North Goa Taxi Owners Association General Secretary Vinayak Nanoskar told ANI.

Many tourists and commuters were left stranded in Goa yesterday as taxi drivers went on a strike, demanding the state government to exempt them from the Supreme Court's order of installing speed governors. (ANI)