TCL's Rs 2,200 cr Tirupati industry park to generate 8,000 jobs

, (ANI): TCL's first industry park in India at Tirupati will generate around 8,000 jobs for locals. "It will be a major landmark in the country," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after laying the upcoming project's foundation stone.

The world's third largest TV panel manufacturing Chinese firm TCL is coming up with its first unit in India at Tirupati, which will be spread in an area of 153 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,200 crore. The project is likely to provide around 8000 jobs to locals.

Chandra Babu Naidu said this region where TCL was coming up along with several other electronics manufacturing companies will be named as 'Silicon City.' "It will become a major landmark in the country," the Chief Minister said. Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh thanked TCL for placing their trust in his state and the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)