TDP announces candidates for RS elections

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday announced its two candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Sitting Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), CM Ramesh and party leader K Raveendra Kumar have been nominated.

A few days ago, the TDP withdrew its two Central Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary from the government, protesting the rejection of the Centre to oblige its demands for grant of special category status along with some other benefits. (ANI)