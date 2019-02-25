TDP attacks KCR for not taking action against Jagan Reddy's 'illegal' properties

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government of protecting "illegal" properties belonging to YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad.

TDP Andhra Pradesh president Kimidi Kala Venata Rao said in an open letter to the Telangana Chief Minister that the CBI and town planning officials had made it clear there was no permission for the construction of the buildings.

"Why weren’t any actions taken even after CBI and Town Planning confirmation the plots of 2, 3, 4,6,7,8 in which 5, 807 sq.yard area, 88,458 sq. ft Jagan’s mansion against the rules and regulations?," Venata Rao questioned in the letter dated February 24.

Rao further asked why the Telangana government had not taken any action against the Sakshi and Lotus Pond residence of Jagan Reddy in Hyderabad. "You have removed Ayyappa Society and Gurukula Trust within no time by saying against rules and regulations. But, is not your understanding that the no actions had been taken on Lotus Pond and buildings of Sakshi in spite of the official confirmation against rules and regulations?" he asked. Calling Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Reddy as "friends" and "soul brothers", the TDP Andhra Pradesh president alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister had compromised with the Jagan Reddy during Telangana Assembly elections. "Was it not true that YCP kept away themselves from the recent Telangana Assembly elections to make you Win? Is it not true as well that YCP worked for your elections in Telangana and had celebrations after your victory?" he asked. Venata Rao further accused KCR of trying to create hurdles for the construction of Polavaram project and Purushottaapatnam project at the command of Jagan Reddy. (ANI)