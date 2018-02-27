TDP-BJP coalition: Andhra CM says 'I never break mitra dharma'

[India] Feb. 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday hinted that his party- Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will not sever alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state untill the latter initiates to do so.

"I never break mitra dharma. In case they(BJP) want to differ, I will do namaskar and go my way," Naidu said at a press conference.

Naidu while talking about the state's future, said, "What Centre is supposed to give is the right of the state. We will not leave it, but I won't sit idle crying that the Centre did not give something, I have to build up a state".

Earlier, there were reports that TDP is mulling severing alliance with BJP for allegedly ignoring the interests of the state in the Budget 2018-19, including the unified demand for granting a 'special status' to Andhra Pradesh. During the media address, Naidu also expressed his interest in turning the state into a 'land of innovation' and said that "investors from sixty countries came to Andhra Pradesh thrice" since he believes "that efficient leadership" is what attracted them to the state. Naidu, who completed 40 years in politics, said that it is the "blessings of the people" which helped him come this far.(ANI)