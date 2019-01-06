TDP, BJP leaders clash in Guntur

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Political workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in Guntur on Saturday, giving rise to a tense situation for few hours.

The situation of clash aroused after TDP cadre was holding a dharna in front of the house of Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana.

TDP workers were protesting against BJP workers allegedly obstructing the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Kakinada on Friday.

The BJP leaders blocked Naidu's convoy allegedly over the comments he made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

During the protest, BJP leaders and workers tried to remove TDP cadre from the place. At one point cadre of both parties clashed with each other and even the BJP workers blocked the road for some time. It was only after the police interfered, the place was cleared. After the protest, BJP president Lakshminarayana alleged that the TDP workers came to his place to physically assault him. While condemning TDP dharna in front of his office, he alleged that the law and order situation has totally collapsed in the state. BJP state president also lambasted N Chandrababu Naidu and stated that the Chief Minister misbehaved with BJP cadre who went to submit a petition to him in Kakinada. Lakshminarayana also criticised Naidu for threatening the BJP woman corporator that she would be finished. "BJP cadre is being arrested wherever the chief minister goes. We will complain to the governor and union home minister in this regard," he said. (ANI)