TDP cries foul, accuses BJP of diverting from real issues

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday said they will not hesitate in breaking the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if their demands are not met.

"Now it's not about political alliance or anything else. It's about getting rightfully what is due to the people of Andhra Pradesh. If snapping is what is required, we are ready to go to that extent also", Guntur MP Jayadev Galla told ANI.

"We have raised our voices in the Parliament and will keep on pressurising them till March 5. The BJP will have to give an action plan with time limit. There are five items which we consider as priority for the State including Polavaram, Amaravati, Budget Deficit, Special Package in lieu of special status and railway zone,"added Galla.

Accusing the state BJP of creating confusion Galla further said, "Mr Hari Babu, BJP President, had conducted a press meet yesterday and presented a 27 page report. While the national BJP is indulging in delay tactics, the State BJP is now trying to create confusion with irrelevant information." The TDP MP further reiterated that the BJP is trying to deviate the main issue and said, "Do not confuse the general budget allocations with the special package. The state has been promised special provisions. The BJP is diverting from the real issues. There is nothing special in releasing funds which are rightfully ours. They are avoiding talking about the 19 items which are still pending to be completed and the six assurances made by the Prime Minister made in Rajya Sabha while passing the act." Echoing similar sentiments, another TDP leader K Rammohan Naidu told ANI that his party will not tolerate being left out. "BJP hasn't provided anything to Andhra Pradesh under special consideration. The same goes to West Bengal, Kerala and Gujarat. We protested in Parliament because our rights under reorganisation act hasn't been provided to us after bifurcation. It won't work like this," Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu told ANI. Earlier in the day, TDP MPs met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the connection. K Rammohan Naidu, Srikakulam MP and Galla Jayadev, Guntur MP were among other prominent leaders present in the meeting. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday had said a solution will soon be arrived upon regarding the Centre's agreement to provide special assistance to the state of Andhra Pradesh. "Central government had agreed to give special assistance measures to Andhra Pradesh for five years. Earlier, this assistance was to be given by externally aided program. However, in month of January, the state government suggested alternative methods, and solution is likely to be finalised soon," Jaitley said in his address at the Rajya Sabha. The topic had become a cause for rift between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally in the state Telugu Desam Party (TDP), after the Union Budget presented on February 1 did not reflect the agreement. (ANI)