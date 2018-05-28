TDP discusses resolution against Centre's negligence

[India], May 27 (ANI): On the first day of Mahanadu event, the annual conclave of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), seven resolutions were put for discussion and one of them was against the Central government's negligence in regard to Andhra Pradesh's special category status (SCS).

The said resolutions read: "Andhra Pradesh reorganization act and the Prime Minister assurances in the parliament and negligence of central government".

In total 34 resolutions will be discussed, of which the most prominent of them will be about the National Democratic Alliance government's non-fulfillment of assurances on SCS and other bifurcation promises.

The TDP is using the platform to motivate its cadre before 2019 general and assembly elections. Meanwhile, TDP income and expenditure details for FY 2017-18 is also placed before the Mahanadu. As per the report; TDP earned Rs 19.40 crores and spent Rs 16.73 crores; leading to net income of Rs 2.67 crores. Further, party net assets are evaluated at Rs 104.15 crores. The ruling TDP launched its annual conclave 'Maha Nadu' in Vijayawada from May 27 to 29 to protest against the Central government's non-assurances of fulfilling key promises such as the special category status. (ANI)