TDP indulging in electoral malpractices, deleting voters from list: YSRCP

Amravati[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of attempting to exclude 9,000 voters from Gurajala assembly constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections."Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party is indulged in electoral malpractices and its party workers have tried to remove 9,000 voters citing different reasons in Gurajala assembly constituency in Guntur district," YSRCP leader K Mahesh Reddy told ANI. "TDP leaders are threatening the village level officers (VLOs), hired by the government to manage electoral activities in various districts, to act in their favour if they want their payments on time," Reddy said.YSRCP leaders K Mahesh Reddy and Ummareddy Venkateswarlu have submitted the voters’ lists and requested the CEO to see no single genuine vote is removed from the list. "The same condition might be prevailing in all constituencies in the state. TDP leaders are pressurising the police to open rowdy sheets against YSRCP leaders," Venkateswarlu said while speaking to ANI.YSRCP leaders further said that the ruling TDP is misusing and abusing its power so that the supporters of YSRCP are removed from the electoral lists. (ANI)

