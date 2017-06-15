TDP leader creates ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport

[India], June 15 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy on Thursday created a ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport when the authorities did not issue a boarding pass to him.

Reddy arrived late at the airport and demanded a boarding pass after the staff closed the counter as the deadline had ended. He was later provided a boarding pass. He was flying from Vizag to Delhi from flight no: 6E 608.

"We are investigating the matter and have no comments to offer till such time that we have completed a thorough investigation. Safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority," the Indigo said in a statement.

Reportedly, some property in the Indigo office was broken and the staff was also manhandled. The Vishakapatnam airport director refused the same and said it was just an argument which was sorted out soon. Reddy had repeated this same behaviour in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight. He had resorted to vandalism and an argument. (ANI)