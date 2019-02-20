TDP manifesto to focus on youth, women, middle-class in upcoming elections

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The manifesto committee of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held its first meeting on Wednesday at Andhra Pradesh secretariat in the state’s capital Amaravati.

The meeting was chaired by committee convener and state finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu chaired the meeting. The committee broadly decided to focus on youth, women and middle class in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The newly constituted committee has reviewed the implementation of the 2014 election manifesto and expressed satisfaction.

Next meeting of the committee will be held on February 25. The committee is also planning to launch a website to receive suggestions from the public. (ANI)