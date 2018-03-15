TDP may support no-trust vote against Centre

[Andhra Pradesh] [India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may support Friday's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Lok Sabha.

The TDP chief in his state assembly speech said: "If necessary, we will support the no-confidence motion against the Centre, whoever may place it."

The Chief Minister said his party would support anybody who moved a no-confidence motion in the state's interests.

Earlier today, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy sought the support of Congress and Communist Party of India-(Marxist) for the no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. Last week, two TDP ministers resigned from the Centre after Naidu indicated that his party was considering to break away from the BJP-led NDA alliance over the non-issuance of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP, too, has announced that its MPs would resign on April 6 if the Centre did not grant the special status to the state.(ANI)