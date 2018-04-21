TDP MLA calls PM Modi 'namak haraam', BJP demands expulsion

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has stirred a controversy by making some abusive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public rally in Vijayawada on Friday, Balakrishna, who is the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, "Traitor, namak haraam (treacherous), come out and face people, they will beat you up and make you run. No matter where you go and hide, even if you hide in a bunker, Bharat Mata will bury you. Rebellion has begun and we will not stay quiet."

The MLA's vitriol was over the Centre's failure to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Following to his remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for Balakrishna's expulsion from the party and even threatened to file a criminal case against him.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Sudhish Rambhotla said, "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu's brother-in-law and party MLA Balakrishna talks like a lunatic. What is the kind of language he uses? Does he have sense? I think he has to be treated for mental illness. He has to be expelled from the party."

"Why has Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu ji not condemned his statement yet?" he added. (ANI)