TDP MLA, ex-legislator shot dead by Maoists in Andhra

Visakhapatnam: A ruling TDP MLA and a former legislator of his party were shot dead on Sunday by Maoists in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district, police said.

K. Sarveswara Rao, 45, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Araku (Reserved-Scheduled Tribe) and his party colleague and former MLA Siveri Soma, 52, were attacked near Thutangi village, about 125 km from the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, while they were returning from a programme at a village in Araku, a tribal area.

They were intercepted by a large group of armed Maoists, including women, while they were returning in two vehicles.

After ordering others to leave, they began talking to the MLA and the former MLA about the mining in agency areas. They later pumped bullets into the two leaders, killing them on the spot. Both were shot in the head and chest. Senior police officials rushed to the spot. Police said both Rao and Soma had received threats from Maoists in the past. Following the killings, police was put on high alert. Public representatives were advised to take precautions while visiting their respective constituencies. Rao was elected from Araku on a YSR Congress Party ticket in the 2014 elections by defeating Soma of the TDP. In 2016, Rao switched loyalties to the TDP. In July this year, tribals had protested against the MLA for allegedly obtaining mining lease in the name of his brother-in-law. They had alleged that quarrying of black stones was damaging the houses of tribals at Guda village.