TDP MLA slams Jagan for criticising Oppn

Amaravati: TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching an attack on the leaders of Opposition during his speech in the Legislative Assembly.

While delivering a congratulatory speech on the election of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

He pointed out that TDP had poached 23 YSRC MLAs during Naidu's regime.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, TDP leader Chowdary said: "The Chief Minister started attacking the opposition party during his speech in the house today."

Chowdary said, "Opposition leaders were not properly called on when Speaker was being escorted to the chair. The leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu was not called as well. This shows the vindictive nature of the YRSCP government." "In the last assembly in 2014-19 the Opposition leaders were called," he added. Senior YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu took the attack to Opposition by saying, "While congratulating the newly elected speaker Tammineni Sitaram today in the house, several leaders violated the conduct of the house." "To enhance the decency and decorum of the house, to protect the spirit of the constitution and also to set the right example to enhance the prestige of Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly is the duties of the legislators," he added. Venkateshwarlu slammed previous government led by Naidu for defection activities, "In the assembly of 2014-2019, several violations of the constitution have taken place but no one talked about it, particularly the encouragement of the defection from one party to another. Though the anti-defection bill was in force never it was given proper respect. The institution of the speaker was degraded while making four defected leaders as ministers in the TDP government." Defending Reddy's criticism of Opposition today at the legislative assembly, Venkateshwarlu said, "An attempt was made today through our leaders to make sure that such incidence does not take place again in the Andhra Legislative assembly."