TDP MLA writes to Andhra CM, clarifies she's Hindu

[India] Apr 23(ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday evening wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over her nomination to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board.

She sent the letter after the opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, began circulating a video on the internet, claiming that she was Christian.

Anitha requested Chief Minister Naidu to withdraw her appointment as a member of the board, writing, "I do not want this controversy to cause embarrassment to you and the government."

Anitha, however, clarified that she has always been a Hindu and had never converted to any other religion as being alleged by some people. "I am extremely grateful to you for nominating me to the board of TTD. I, being a Hindu felt blessed to have been given an opportunity to serve my Ishta Daivam Lord Venkateshwara," stated the letter. "I do not want this unsavoury controversy to cause any embarrassment to you and the Government. Therefore, I request you to withdraw my appointment as a member of the board of TTD," concluded the MLA. (ANI)