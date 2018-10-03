TDP MLC dies in car accident

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC MVVC Murthy has died in a car accident in Alaska, United States. Murthy was director of GITAM University also.

Murthy's family members learnt about his death around 3 am on Wednesday.

Five people including Murthy were travelling in a car when they met with the accident. While four of them died, one person survived with injuries. The incident took place after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Murthy, a former TDP MP, had gone to the USA to attend GITAM alumnus function in California.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condoled Murthy's death and tweeted, "The sudden demise of senior leader & MLC MVVS Murthy Garu is a devastating loss to the party and family. An unwavering champion for education & employment creation, he touched many lives with his deep compassion and empathy. His was a life well-lived!" Lokesh tweeted. (ANI)