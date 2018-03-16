TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament; Speaker refuses to table till House is in order

New Delhi: Both houses of Parliament adjourned over the Andhra Pradesh special status issue.

TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance.

Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but has now said it withdraws the support as it smells a nexus between it and the BJP.

"We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham, the TDP's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters.

He said letters would go out to BJP leaders about the party's decision to exit the alliance.

His colleague, C M Ramesh added that YSR Congress MP Vijaysai Reddy was seen making attempts to meet the prime minister and this hinted at a nexus between both parties.

"We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own," he said. "If it is not taken due to lack of time today, on Monday we will get signatures from 54 MPs from various other parties and push for a no-confidence motion vigorously," Ramesh said.

The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House.

As expected, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says the no-confidence motion has been received, but cannot bring it to the House since it is not in order. The Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day without taking up the no-confidence motion, as opposition protests continue.

Speaking outside Parliament, GVL Narasimha Rao, national spokesperson of the BJP says, "We believe TDP is finding the going tough in AP, they are seeing a defeat for themselves in 2019 and they want to use this as an alibi to really retrieve lost political ground. Questions being asked in AP as to why AP CM took four years to realise that this is not working.

"The state govt and TDP are feeling the pinch of the public opinion going against them and BJP will use this as an opportunity to grow as a political party and emerge as a dominant political force in Andhra Pradesh. For us it will prove to be the next Tripura."

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 10th consecutive day today as TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD continued their protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards.

Supporting the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: "Its (BJP's) betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted."

The Telugu Desam Party today decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.

So far, the TMC, Congress, AIMIM, BJD, CPM, CPI, AAP, TRS have extended support to the TDP for the no-confidence motion. Mamata Banerjee's TMC was the first to extend support followed by the Congress. But for the no-confidence motion to be passed, the house -- the Lok Sabha -- has to be in order. Given the numbers in the treasury benches, it seems improbable, but the coming together of the opposition, will act as a warning to the government ahead of the general elections.

Two days ago, two TDP ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

"We will support a no-confidence motion, whoever moves it. We will be ready for that and our 16-17 MPs will fully support that. We will cooperate with whoever fights for the state's rights," Naidu said in the state Assembly yesterday.

With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but it has the potential to put the saffron party in an tight corner in the state.