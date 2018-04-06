TDP MP dresses up as Vishvamitra to protest over special status demand

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): In yet another dress-up, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday played sage Vishvamitra in the Parliament to protest over the demand of special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Sivaprasad, on the last day of the Parliament's Budget Session, dressed in clothes alike to that of sage Vishvamitra.

He had earlier in the Parliament dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a schoolboy among others to press for special status to the state promised by National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

TDP MPs have since the announcement of Union Budget on February 1 been protesting in the Parliament premises against the Centre for not providing special status to Andhra Pradesh.(ANI)