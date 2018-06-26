TDP MP hunger strike enters 7th day, Kanimozhi extends solidarity

[India] June 26(ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday visited Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP C.M.Ramesh in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa as his indefinite hunger strike entered the seventh day.

Ramesh is observing indefinite hunger strike demanding the Centre to set up an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district as promised in AP Reorganisation Act.

Along with Ramesh, Member of Legislative Council Ravi is also on indefinite hunger strike.

The TDP also held motorbike rallies in all districts in support of Ramesh's hunger strike.

The Centre, in a recent affidavit to the Supreme Court, had said that installing a steel plant at Kadapa was not financially viable. However, the Andhra Pradesh government strongly argued that it was a viable project for at least 15 years. Meanwhile, the TDP has decided to intensify its fight against the Central Government for the implementation of various promises and the special category status as part of the reorganisation act. As part of those efforts, the TDP will re-introduce a no-confidence motion in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)