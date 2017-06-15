TDP MP rebuffs ruckus charges, says he did not misbehave

[India], June 15 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy on Thursday rebuffed the charges of him creating ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport and said he did not misbehave with any official of Indigo.

"I did not assault any official and use any abusive language. Just asked the officer to come out," Reddy said.

Reddy said that there were a number of people standing at the counter when he reached the airport, who had not been granted the boarding pass.

"A number of people were standing near the counter. When I reached there, they said that they have been refused to issue the boarding pass. A gentleman stood up and said that it is closed. How can they close? Issuing pass is not at all a problem they can open the counter and close," he said.

Meanwhile, confirming the reports of the ruckus created by Reddy, the IndiGo Airlines said that the former raged against the staff and used aggressive and abusive behaviour. The Airlines in its letter stated that the MP delayed the flight by 28 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. The national carrier stated that it will take necessary action to address the violation. Earlier in the day, Reddy arrived late at the airport and demanded a boarding pass after the staff closed the counter as the deadline had ended. He was later provided a boarding pass. He was flying from Vizag to Delhi from flight no: 6E 608. "We are investigating the matter and have no comments to offer till such time that we have completed a thorough investigation. Safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority," the Indigo said in a statement. Reportedly, some property in the Indigo office was broken and the staff was also manhandled. The Vishakapatnam airport director refused the same and said it was just an argument which was sorted out soon. Reddy had repeated this same behaviour in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight. He had resorted to vandalism and an argument. (ANI)