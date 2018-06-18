TDP MP threatens hunger strike over steel plant

[India], June 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party MP CM Ramesh on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh, requesting them to initiate immediate steps for establishing a steel plant in Kadapa district.

In his letter, he wrote, "It is learnt that the Ministry of Steel filed an affidavit in Hon'ble Supreme Court by the Government of India, stating that the project is not economically viable and it appears that the said statement was filed before the Hon'ble Supreme Court based on the initial report of SAIL. This news has aroused emotions of the people of Andhra Pradesh in general and those from Kadapa district in particular as the said project would make the backward Rayalaseema region of the state economically prosperous and provide jobs to a large number of youths in this region."

He even threatened to sit on an indefinite fast if his demands were not met. He wrote, "In case the Government of India does not take immediate steps on the lines stated above. I will be constrained to undertake an indefinite fast. Therefore, I once again request you to kindly initiate immediate steps for establishing the Steel Plant in Kadapa District." The Centre, in its recent affidavit to the Supreme Court, had said that installing a steel plant at Kadapa was not financially viable, however, the Andhra Pradesh government strongly argued that it was a viable project for at least 15 years. Meanwhile, the TDP decided to intensify its fight against the central government for implementation of reorganisation act promises and special status. As part of that, the TDP decided to again introduce a no-confidence motion in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)