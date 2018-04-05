TDP MPs protest even after Rajya Sabha adjournment

[India] April 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday continued their protest even after the adjournment of the House.

They were demanding the centre to fulfill assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have claimed that his party was leading a "Dharam Yuddh" (tussle for morals) for his people.

Addressing a gathering on account of the TDP's 37th formation day celebrations in Guntur on March 30, Naidu urged the Centre to fulfill its commitments towards Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of bifurcation. "After bifurcation, AP became a revenue deficit state. That deficit is not yet fulfilled. I am asking the Centre for only one thing-fulfill all the promises made in Parliament and reorganisation act. It is our right. I would appeal to you all to stand united and support the state government, and those who don't become traitors to the state. Some forces are trying to create disturbance and violence. But we will continue our protest peacefully," he said. Naidu also accused the Centre of "spreading lies" regarding the quashing of the special category status for states. "They (BJP) said the special category status is quashed. But even now, its benefits are being given to North-Eastern states. Then why are they not giving it to us? It is our right. The Centre is spreading lies," he said. The Rajya Sabha has regularly been adjourned due to disorder in the House. While TDP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members have been protesting and shouting slogans demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu parties - DMK and AIADMK - have raised the Cauvery water issue. (ANI)